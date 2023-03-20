Graphic novel inspired by NCT 127 to launch this summer

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 13th-March 20th)
A graphic novel inspired by the music of NCT127 will launch in July.
SM Entertainment has joined hands with an American publisher that specializes in combining music and the visual-heavy format called Z2 Comics. The graphic novel will be about how the bandmates overcome their anxiety and fear as they mature while carrying on their international tour.
The novel will be the first of its kind to draw on K-pop intellectual property, spanning across mediums and genres.
