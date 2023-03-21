Peter Jongho Na, Doctor/Professor/Writer

Peter Jongho Na is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, and has been writing about his thoughts on various issues on mental health. Last year, he published a book in Korea titled “뉴욕 정신과 의사의 사람 도서관” which could be roughly translated as “Human Library of a Psychiatrist in New York.” Dr. Na joined us for this week’s Touch Base in Seoul to tell us about how be became a psychiatrist, his writings, and thoughts on mental health issues.