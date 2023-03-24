Music Bank Lineup (EP.1156 March 23rd)

KAI- Rover [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









EXO’s KAI recently made his solo comeback with his third mini album, “Rover.” The track, also titled “Rover”, is a remake of “Mr. Rover” by artist Dara. KAI added his own twist to the original track and expressed the significance behind the track. “Rover” is meant to explain KAI as a free spirit, wandering wherever he pleases. The track signifies KAI’s freedom without a care of how others may perceive the solo artist. The star draws his experience with ballet into his music video with a number of ballerinas surrounding the star during a few scenes in the video. KAI also includes references from two classic films, Catch Me If You Can and Billy Elliot. Upon its release, “Rover” clinched the # 1 spot on the iTunes' top albums chart in a total of 45 countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, and more.





