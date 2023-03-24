Woognami, The Fabelmans

Film critics Jason Bechervaise and Marc Raymond join Korea24’s Friday segment #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry.





Jason and Marc review comedian Park Sung-kwang's directorial feature debut #Woongnami, starring Park Sung-woong who is known his acting in films like The Hunt (헌트), Okay Madam (오케이! 마담) The Swindlers (꾼) or Office (오피스).





Then, our critics discuss Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans(파벨만스), which received 7 Oscar nominations which is the director’s most autobiographical, fictionalized account of his own childhood including his own budding love for filmmaking as well as his parent’s separation.