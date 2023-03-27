KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 20th-March 27th)

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
NMIXX is finally back with their first EP album, “expérgo.“ The video to have racked up the most views on our channel for the past week is no other than NMIXX with their track, ”Young, Dumb, Stupid.“ The track is a mix-pop track, a genre fans are familiar with. The track, although seemingly a fun song for an easy listen, offers powerful, distinctive vocals. Another interesting factor to the song is that it’s made from the base of a nursery rhyme. the Korean hibiscus flower rhyme. The track is charting well, with it clinching the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart. The album,“expérgo.“ sold 405,580 copies on the first day of release,breaking their previous record with 250,000.
