Young Lady & Gentleman (13) 왜 이렇게 뜸을 들여?

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
2023-03-24
#Drama Lines l 2023-03-27
Lines
영국: 아빠가 너희들한테 긴히 할 얘기가 있어.
Young-guk: There’s something important that I need to tell you guys.
세찬: 아빠 표정을 보아하니 뭔가 좋은 일 같은데요?
Se-chan: Looking at your face, it seems like it’s good news.
영국: 아빠 얼굴에 좋은 일이라고 써져 있어?
Young-guk: My face says its good news?
세종: 엄청 크게 써져 있어요..
Se-jong: Yes, loud and clearn.
재니: 아 뭔데 빨리 말해! 좋은 일인데 왜 이렇게 뜸을 들여?
Jenny: What is it? Tell us! Why are you waiting when it’s good news?
영국: 그게 아빠가 드디어 박선생 아버지한테 결혼을 허락을 받았어!
Young-guk: I finally got permission to marry Ms. Park from her father!
남매: 야호!
Both: Yay!!
Expression of the Week
왜 이렇게 뜸을 들여? (Why are you waiting)
뜸 – n. a process of steaming or boiling food in which the heat is turned off and the vessel is left closed for a few minutes so that the food is cooked evenly
Casual – 왜 이렇게 뜸을 들여
Semi-polite/formal – 왜 이렇게 뜸을 들여요?
>> This expression is used to urge the other person to speak quickly or act quickly when the other person has been quiet for a while without speaking or acting.
>>”뜸 들이다” is a process of leaving the food with the heat turned off so that it cooks evenly, but as an idiom it means taking one’s time when working or talking.
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
2023-03-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >