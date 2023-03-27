Menu Content

BOL4 to make comeback next month

2023-03-27

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SHOFAR Entertainment

BOL4 will be releasing a brand new EP next month. 

The EP, titled “Love.zip” will be released on April 16. It will include eight tracks, with the singer pre-releasing a TokTok version of the EP on April 10 and 11. 

BOL4 is also set to hold a concert in Taiwan just ahead of the album’s release on April 15. 

