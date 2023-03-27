BOL4 to make comeback next month

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
BOL4 will be releasing a brand new EP next month.
The EP, titled “Love.zip” will be released on April 16. It will include eight tracks, with the singer pre-releasing a TokTok version of the EP on April 10 and 11.
BOL4 is also set to hold a concert in Taiwan just ahead of the album’s release on April 15.
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
2023-03-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >