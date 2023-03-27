NCT subunit to drop new album next month

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
NCT’s first fixed-member subunit will drop a new album on April 17. The unit will be a trio, consisting of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.
There have been rising expectations for the three to form a subunit, especially since their performance of “Can’t We Go Back” at NCT 127’s concert in October last year.
Separately, NCT127 ranked No. 13 on Billboard 200 last week with “Ay-Yo,” a repack of its fourth studio album, “Two Baddies.”
