NCT subunit to drop new album next month





NCT’s first fixed-member subunit will drop a new album on April 17. The unit will be a trio, consisting of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo.

There have been rising expectations for the three to form a subunit, especially since their performance of “Can’t We Go Back” at NCT 127’s concert in October last year.

Separately, NCT127 ranked No. 13 on Billboard 200 last week with “Ay-Yo,” a repack of its fourth studio album, “Two Baddies.”