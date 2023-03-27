Menu Content

IVE signs with Columbia Records for US debut

2023-03-27

K-POP Connection

ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

IVE will soon be making their US debut. 


IVE signed a partnership with Sony Music’s Columbia Records, which will be in charge of IVE’s US debut and global management. 


Their activities in the US will begin with the promotion of its upcoming prerelease track “Kitsch” and their first full-length album “I’ve IVE” which is set for release on April 10.

