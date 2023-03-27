IVE signs with Columbia Records for US debut

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
IVE will soon be making their US debut.
IVE signed a partnership with Sony Music’s Columbia Records, which will be in charge of IVE’s US debut and global management.
Their activities in the US will begin with the promotion of its upcoming prerelease track “Kitsch” and their first full-length album “I’ve IVE” which is set for release on April 10.
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
2023-03-24
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >