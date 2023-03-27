Billlie to make Japanese debut

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
Girl group Billlie is headed for Japan.
The band will make its official Japanese debut on May 17 with a Japanese version of its 2022 hit track “GingaMingaYo (the strange world).”
According to their agency, Billlie was the most searched K-pop girl group on Yahoo Japan last year and has been named one of the Korean bands to look out for by the Japanese press.
