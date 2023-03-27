Thornapple Concert “Black Star”

[4K] JIMIN (BTS) | On the way to music bank 230324
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
Date: April 8, 6 p.m.
Venue: Olympic Hall, Olympic Park
The indie rock band Thornapple will be holding a concert on April 8th at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park eastern Seoul. The concert, titled “Black Star,” will be the biggest concert ever for the band, and will feature new songs that have yet to perform in front of a live audience. Thornapple is an alternative and psychedelic rock band that debuted in 2010.
2023-03-24
2023-03-27
2023-03-24
