Literary agent/ Writer Barbara Zitwer

Literary agent Barbara Zitwer has been working with Korean authors for many years.

She shares her experience selling her first Korean book Kim Young-ha’s 'I Have the Right to Destroy Myself' and also how about working with big-name Korean authors like Shin Kyung-sook who wrote the international sensation and bestseller 'Please Look After Mom' and Han Kang who wrote the Man Booker International Prize winning 'The Vegetarian.'





After visiting Korea, Barbara fell in love and wrote a book herself called 'The Korean Book of Happiness'. The book hit the shelves on early March. The book ends with Korean recipes provided by Korean authors including Shin Kyung-sook’s beef dumplings and Sohn Won-pyung’s egg soy sauce rice so check it out if you're interested!





Barbara joins Touch Base in Seoul to tell us more about her work as a literary agent and her new book.