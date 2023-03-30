Menu Content

Cherry Blossom Crowd

2023-03-30

News



Cherry Blossom Crowd


Visitors are packed at a park in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday amid the ongoing Jinhae cherry blossom festival.

(Yonhap News)

