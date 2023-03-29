Special Interview with the head of the UN OHCHR Seoul Office, James Heenan

North Korea has long been accused of grave human rights abuses, but the regime has become even more secluded from the outside world since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it all the more urgent to put a spotlight on its atrocities. To this end, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner appointed a new head to its Seoul Office in October, 2022, filling a post that has been vacant for over two years. Under his leadership, the Seoul Office published in March a report called "These wounds do not heal", highlighting the enforced disappearance and abductions by the North Korean regime. To learn more about this report and to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea, KBS World English News spoke to James Heenan, the new representative of the OHCHR Seoul office.



