When the Camellia Blooms (1) 그럴 수도 있잖아요

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)
2023-04-03
#Drama Lines l 2023-04-03
Lines
동백: 저희 가게 술집이에요. 술집 동백.
My store is a bar. It’s called Camellia.
준기네: 그럼 뭐 남편이랑 같이...
바깥양반이랑 같이 뭐 호프집 같은 거, 그런 거 하는겨?
So, you’re running it your husband? Is it like a pub?
동백: 아니요... 혼자 해요.
No… I run it myself.
준기네: 혼자여? 남편은 뭐하고 혼자 해여?
Alone? What does your husband do, then?
떡집: 아, 프라이버시여.
Ah, it’s a personal matter.
동백: 남편 없어요.
I don’t have a husband.
준기네: 남편이 없어? 아...뭐 갈라섰어? 아니믄 과부여?
No husband? Did you split up? Or, are you a widow?
동백: 저 미혼이에요.
I’m single.
준기네: 아 처녀여? 애는 뭐여 애는. 아 조카야?
You’re single? What about the child? Ah, a nephew?
동백: 아니요. 제 아들이요.
남편은 없는데 아들은 있을 수 있잖아요. 뭐 그럴 수도 있잖아요.
No. He’s my son. You can be without a husband and still have a son.
These things happen.
Expression of the Week
그럴 수도 있잖아요? (These things happen)
그렇다 – adj. so; as such; like that; having the same state, appearance, characteristic as previously mentioned
~도 – postpositional particle used to indicate an addition or inclusion of another thing to something that already exists
Casual – 그럴 수도 있잖아
Semi-polite/formal – 그럴 수도 있잖아요
>> This expression is used to say that the same thing or situation previously mentioned could be true.
>>In the dialogue, Dong-baek is telling the other that having a son without a husband is something that can happen.
2023-04-03
2023-03-31
2023-03-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >