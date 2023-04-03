KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)

Jimin- Like Crazy [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





BTS’s Jimin returns to the music scene with solo album, “FACE.” The title track, “Like Crazy”, is a hip-hop genre. Jimin’s use of “Pt.2” revealed to have been a nod to group mate Suga’s solo second Agust D mixtape, D-2. The singer explained that Suga’s track speaks on life before while his is fixated on the future. The music video incorporated a complicated choreography from Jimin and the number of dancers. Jimin expressed his thoughts on his new track and vocalized the significance of the performance for this comeback, signifying freedom. The singer further explains that freedom on his part is about determination and the art of moving on, allowing himself to be free in the process. The track is already a hit around the globe, landing at #3 on the Hot 100 chart and becoming the first BTS member to make it on the top 40 list with a solo track that is not associated with another artist.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otD4t7tnZts