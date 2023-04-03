Menu Content

Baseball Season Returns

2023-04-03

News



Baseball Season Returns 


Spectators cheer for their teams at the Lotte Giants-Doosan Bears match held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Sunday, the second day of the season's opening. 

(Yonhap News)

