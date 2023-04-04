KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)
Fly Black Eagles!
The Air Force aerobatic team Black Eagles hold a flight demonstration over Seoul Tuesday on the occasion of the Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival.
(Yonhap News)
