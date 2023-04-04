Menu Content

Fly Black Eagles!

2023-04-04

News



Fly Black Eagles! 


The Air Force aerobatic team Black Eagles hold a flight demonstration over Seoul Tuesday on the occasion of the Yeouido Cherry Blossom Festival. 

(Yonhap News)

