Jimin’s new single lands on top of Billboard Hot 100

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)
2023-04-03
2023-04-03
Jimin has made history with his single “Like Crazy” hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
He’s the first member from his group, BTS to achieve the feat. He is also the first South Korean solo artist to rank at the top.
Meanwhile, Jimin’s album “Face” charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, also setting the record as the highest-charting album in US history by a Korean solo musician.
2023-04-03
2023-03-31
2023-03-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >