Jimin’s new single lands on top of Billboard Hot 100

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Jimin has made history with his single “Like Crazy” hitting No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

He’s the first member from his group, BTS to achieve the feat. He is also the first South Korean solo artist to rank at the top.

Meanwhile, Jimin’s album “Face” charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, also setting the record as the highest-charting album in US history by a Korean solo musician.