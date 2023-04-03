Jisoo successfully launches solo career

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Jisoo of Blackpink has successfully launched her solo music career with the release of her debut solo EP, “Me”

"Me", which dropped on Friday, has two tracks including the lead single “Flower”. In just three hours after release, the MV for “Flower” already gathered 10 million views.

The album also sold over 875,000 copies on the first day of sales, which set the record for the highest ever by a female K-pop singer.