Ador to create new boy band

Ador, the label behind the sensational rookie girl group NewJeans, will be creating a new boy band.
The label said it will launch a global audition process called, "2023 Ador Global Audition - The Real Hype Boys," in search of members for the new boy band.
Men born between 2004 and 2012 can apply, and applications can be submitted until April 13.
