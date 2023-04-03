Taeyang to comeback with new studio album this month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)
2023-04-03
2023-04-03
Taeyang of Big Bang will make a comeback on April 25 with a new full-length album.
The singer released the single “Vibe” with Jimin around three months ago and it’s been around six months since his last studio album was released.
Reports say Taeyang has already finished shooting a music video for the lead track of the upcoming album.
2023-04-03
2023-03-31
2023-03-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >