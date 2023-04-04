Basketball Player Omari Spellman

Slam Dunk, anyone? In the Korean Basketball League, the Anyang KGC secured the 2022-23 regular season title after spending the entire season in first place. On top of their terrific run in South Korea, the club also put on a good performance overseas, winning the East Asian Super League (EASL) Champions Week in March. Now, Anyang is looking to carry over their momentum to lift the championship trophy. Our guest for Touch Base in Seoul is the team's forward Omari Spellman, who made the All-KBL first team at an awards ceremony last week and was named MVP of the EASL tournament.