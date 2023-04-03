Menu Content

Lee Chan-won Concert “One Day” in Seongnam

2023-04-03

Date: April 22-23

Venue: Seongnam Art Center Opera House


Trot star Lee Chan-won is currently on a nationwide concert tour. The Seongnam leg of the concert series “One Day” will be held at the Seongnam Art Center Opera House from April 22-23. Lee rose to fame as one of the top seven on the popular cable audition show “Mr. Trot.” 

