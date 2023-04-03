Lee Chan-won Concert “One Day” in Seongnam

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (March 27th-April 3rd)
2023-04-03
2023-04-03
Date: April 22-23
Venue: Seongnam Art Center Opera House
Trot star Lee Chan-won is currently on a nationwide concert tour. The Seongnam leg of the concert series “One Day” will be held at the Seongnam Art Center Opera House from April 22-23. Lee rose to fame as one of the top seven on the popular cable audition show “Mr. Trot.”
2023-04-03
2023-03-31
2023-03-31
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >