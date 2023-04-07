Music Bank Lineup (EP.1158 April 7th)

BAMBAM- Sour & Sweet [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









BAMBAM returned with a full length album titled “Sour & Sweet.” The album consists of a total of eight tracks, with the lead single also being of the same name. The tracks in the album are all associated with BAMBAM’s personal experiences. The star specifically elaborates on track, “Feather”, and explains that he drew inspiration from his first encounter with Korea when he moved from Thailand ten years ago. The singer imagined himself to be the “feather” in the track due to feeling small when he had first arrived in the country. BAMBAM then explains that track “Wings” is meant to signify his growth from a feather to one with flapping wings. BAMBAM was involved in the process of his album from co-writing seven songs in and also taking part in the composition of tracks such as “Take It Easy”, “Ghost” and “Tippy Toe.” BAMBAM settled on “Sour & Sweet” as the name of his album and title track, to acknowledge both his sweet and sour aspects whilst also strolling down memory lane from his experiences in Korea.





