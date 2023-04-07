Menu Content

Pink Azaleas

2023-04-07

News



Pink Azaleas


Visitors enjoy pink blossoms on the top of the 638m tall Mount Cheonju in Changwon on Friday, a day before the opening of an azalea festival. 

(Yonhap News)


