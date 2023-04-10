KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)

Apink- D N D [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





ⓒKBS

The women of Apink are back to celebrate another banger with “D N D!” “D N D” is the lead single of Apink’s tenth mini-album “SELF.” The music video follows the members on their lifestyles with an array of different occupations. The track includes refreshing, encouraging lyrics that feel like spring in a song. “Just D-N-D now. Always live it like you’rе twenty-two” is a part of the chorus that invigorates fans. “D N D” stands for “Do Not Disturb”, to accentuate the aspect of living without a care in the perceptions of others. The pop dance song and album “SELF”, soon made its way to the iTunes charts in a number of countries. Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam were a few of the countries to have seen Apink’s success. The group entered the U.S. and UK charts as well while also coming in at #6 on the Worldwide Albums chart.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JSflnJaRt0