Lee Byeong-chan 1st Concert 이병찬 1st concert “Resonance, 211014”

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
2023-04-10
2023-04-10
Date: April 15-16
Venue: Yonsei University Centennial Hall
Lee Byeong-chan will be holding the first solo concert since his debut. The concerts will be held from April 15-16 at Yonsei University’s Centennial Hall. Lee made his debut through the cable audition program “Tomorrow National Singer” placing 5th overall. He’s also showing talent in the musical scene, with a successful run in his debut musical, "Dracula." The upcoming concerts will be an opportunity for fans to see Lee’s live performance for the first time since his 1st debut anniversary fan meeting held in October.
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
2023-04-07
