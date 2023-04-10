Tracklist revealed for Suga’s new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
2023-04-10
2023-04-10
Suga’s first solo album is due April 21.
The tracklist for the album, titled “D-Day” has been revealed. The album consists of 10 tracks including the pre-released collaboration with IU, “People Pt. 2.” The title track is called “Haegeum,” a self-written song that makes use of the traditional Korean string instrument.
Meanwhile, “People Pt. 2” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 87 regions around the world in just a day after its release.
The full album will be revealed on April 21.
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
2023-04-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >