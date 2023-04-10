Tracklist revealed for Suga’s new album

ⓒ Big Hit Music

Suga’s first solo album is due April 21.

The tracklist for the album, titled “D-Day” has been revealed. The album consists of 10 tracks including the pre-released collaboration with IU, “People Pt. 2.” The title track is called “Haegeum,” a self-written song that makes use of the traditional Korean string instrument.

Meanwhile, “People Pt. 2” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 87 regions around the world in just a day after its release.

The full album will be revealed on April 21.