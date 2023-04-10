Kep1er holds showcase for new album

ⓒ WAKE ONE Entertainment, SWING Entertainment

Kep1er has made a comeback with a brand new album.

“Lovestruck!”, the group’s 4th EP, dropped on Monday, and the group performed its lead track “Giddy” during a showcase in Seoul.

“Giddy” is a disco-punk track about the dizzy and thrilling feelings of falling in love the first time. The EP includes a total of five tracks.

It’s been six months since they dropped their 3rd EP, “Troubleshooter.”