Kep1er holds showcase for new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
2023-04-10
2023-04-10
Kep1er has made a comeback with a brand new album.
“Lovestruck!”, the group’s 4th EP, dropped on Monday, and the group performed its lead track “Giddy” during a showcase in Seoul.
“Giddy” is a disco-punk track about the dizzy and thrilling feelings of falling in love the first time. The EP includes a total of five tracks.
It’s been six months since they dropped their 3rd EP, “Troubleshooter.”
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
2023-04-07
