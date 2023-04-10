KARD releases new album

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
Kard has released a new digital single.
The group’s 3rd digital single “Without You” dropped on April 10. It’s been about 10 months since their previous fifth EP “Re:” was released.
“Without You” is a dance number that incorporates tropical beats with a 90s bass drop.
