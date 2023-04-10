Dreamcatcher to hold fan meeting next month

ⓒ Dreamcatcher Company

Dreamcatcher will hold its first fan meet-and-greet in three years next month.

Titled “Reason Boutique: from InSomnia,” the event will be held on May 5. The event comes ahead of the group’s new album set for release next month.

The brand new album will complete its “Apocalypse” saga that started with “Save Us” (2022), the group’s 2nd studio album.