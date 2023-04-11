“I love words so much, I can just stare at a word." Korean-American writer R. O. Kwon made the spotlight in 2018 with her debut novel “The Incendiaries (인센디어리스),” after it became a national best-seller. The book was named best book of the year by over 40 organizations, and has since been translated into seven languages. In January, “The Incendiaries” was published in Korean by the publisher Moonji(문학과 지성사). "I grew up religious… I lost my faith when I was 17." She says that her book is about that experience and falling out of not just her religious faith and but also her community. To tell us more about herself, her faith and how that affected her novel and more, R. O. Kwon joins us via video for this week’s Touch Base in Seoul.