Rebound(리바운드), Kill Boksoon (길복순)

Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry.

Remember #TheFirstSlamDunk? Well, there's another basketball film out now, and it's 'Rebound (#리바운드)', a film based on the true story of the Busan Jungang High School Basketball team. It’s that familiar story of the underdog that we've seen before in Korean films.

﻿Ahn Jae-hong (#안재홍) plays the coach, a former player himself who takes this team through the national tournament coming up against some formidable competition. Also stars Lee Sin-young, Jinwoon, Kim Tae and Jung Gun-joo.

Our critics Jason and Darcy also discuss Netflix title Kill Boksoon (#길복순) that topped the non-English film chart on the streaming service this week.

﻿Jeon Do-yeon (#전도연) ﻿plays a single mother, a lethal assassin with a 100% success rate and her boss who trained her is played by Sol Kyung-gu (#설경구).

Curious to see what our critics have to say about these two films?