Rebound(리바운드), Kill Boksoon (길복순)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 3rd-April 10th)
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
Film critics Darcy Paquet and Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry.
Remember #TheFirstSlamDunk? Well, there's another basketball film out now, and it's 'Rebound (#리바운드)', a film based on the true story of the Busan Jungang High School Basketball team. It’s that familiar story of the underdog that we've seen before in Korean films.
Ahn Jae-hong (#안재홍) plays the coach, a former player himself who takes this team through the national tournament coming up against some formidable competition. Also stars Lee Sin-young, Jinwoon, Kim Tae and Jung Gun-joo.
Our critics Jason and Darcy also discuss Netflix title Kill Boksoon (#길복순) that topped the non-English film chart on the streaming service this week.
Jeon Do-yeon (#전도연) plays a single mother, a lethal assassin with a 100% success rate and her boss who trained her is played by Sol Kyung-gu (#설경구).
Curious to see what our critics have to say about these two films?
2023-04-10
2023-04-07
2023-04-07
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >