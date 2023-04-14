Music Bank Lineup (EP.1159 April 14th)

Kep1er-Giddy [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Kep1er is back with their fourth mini album, “Lovestruck.” The lead single from the new album is titled “Giddy.” The album contains a total of four other tracks: “LVLY”, “Back to the City”, “Why” and “Happy Ending.” The return comes six months after the group’s previous release with their third mini album, “Troubleshooter.” The title track, “Giddy” is a disco-punk genre and describes a magnetic force of attraction, hence the feeling of being joyful through it. The “Lovestruck” album attempts to explain the general optimistic aspects of love. The bass pop track effectively delivers a hook to have the song roaming in your head after a listen. Member Yeseo explains that “Giddy” is special because of the vocal range from each member. Youngeun mentions two main parts to the coreography, one of which involves moving like a cat. Kep1er is expecting to hold their first arena tour in Japan next month, with their Japanese debut single album, “Fly-Up!”





