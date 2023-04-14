Menu Content

[4K] Kep1er, NMIXX, HONG EUNCHAE, PARK JIHOON, KIM WOO SEOK, Billlie, DreamNote... | On the way to music bank 230414

#Creative l 2023-04-14

On the morning of April 14, at Yeoido KBS Hall

KBS WORLD Radio filmed K-pop stars making their way to attend rehearsals for Music Bank.

