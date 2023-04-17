When the Camellia Blooms (3) 얼굴이 활짝 폈어

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
2023-04-17
#Drama Lines l 2023-04-17
Lines
준기네: 동백아 예뻐졌다.
Dong-baek got prettier.
백반: 어이구야 커튼도 걷었네. 구르프도 말았는가베.
Oh, she’s lifted the curtains. She must have put rollers in her hair.
준기네: 응 얼굴이 활짝 폈어.
Yeah, her face looks brighter.
동백: 저 어제 잠을 잘 못 자서 좀 거칠한데...
I’m a bit haggard because I didn’t get enough sleep last night.
준기네: 잠을 못 잤어? 잠을 왜 못 잤어?
You didn’t get enough sleep? Why not?
떡집: 아이고 이게 말이 댜? 총각이 애 딸린 여자를 왜 만나.
왜? 나는 드라마 얘기하는 겨.
아니 이게 현실적으로 가능키나 한가 말이지.
남자가 하자 아니면 여자가 김칫국이지.
Does this make sense? Why would a single man see a woman with a child? What? I’m talking about a drama. Is it realistically possible? The guy must have something wrong with him, or the woman is getting ahead of herself.
Expression of the Week
얼굴이 활짝 폈어 ((her) face looks brighter)
활짝 – adv. in full bloom, a word describing the state of a flower being in full bloom
피다 – v. blossom, for a flower bud, leaf etc. to open
Casual – 얼굴이 활짝 폈어
Semi-polite/formal – 얼굴이 활짝 폈어요
>> This expression is used to indicate that the other person's face is looking healthier, livelier or prettier because of a healthy flush returning to their face.
>>The face is likened to a flower, with the expression meaning that a person’s face looks healthy with a glow, just like a flower bud blossoming beautifully.
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >