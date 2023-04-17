KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)

IVE- I AM [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





The hottest clip for this week is IVE with “I AM!” The girls of IVE are back with a total of two tracks, “I AM” and “Kitsch.” The music video for “I AM” starts off with the members boasting a luxurious lifestyle in a mansion and a private jet. The recent comeback is the group’s first return with a full length album since their debut. The full record, “I’VE IVE” includes a total of eleven tracks, two of which (Heroine and Shine With Me) included lyrics written by members Ahn Yujin and Jang Wonyoung. Members Gaeul and Rei was said to have also written their own raps for “Kitsch”, “Hypnosis”, “NOT YOUR GIRL”, and “Next Page.” The track, “I AM” encourages lyrics of self confidence and self love while being independent. The track also explains the need to learn more about oneself through life’s ups and downs. Leader Gaeul emphasizes this and explains “Rather than being afraid of the inevitable ups and downs, it’s important we learn to enjoy it. That will be IVE standing at the pinnacle.”





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fltORea9Ms0