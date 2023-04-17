Menu Content

Tea Harvest

2023-04-17

News



Farmers harvest green tea leaves in Boseong, South Jeolla Province on Monday.  Leaves picked before the seasonal division of "gokwoo" are softer and have enhanced flavor and fragrance. 

(Yonhap News)

