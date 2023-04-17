KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
Tea Harvest
Farmers harvest green tea leaves in Boseong, South Jeolla Province on Monday. Leaves picked before the seasonal division of "gokwoo" are softer and have enhanced flavor and fragrance.
(Yonhap News)
