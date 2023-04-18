Menu Content

Enjoying Flowers Despite Rain

2023-04-18

Enjoying Flowers Despite Rain 


Citizens take a stroll enjoying rape flowers at a riverside park in Naju, South Jeolla Province on a rainy Tuesday. 

(Yonhap News)

