KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
2023-04-17
2023-04-18
Enjoying Flowers Despite Rain
Citizens take a stroll enjoying rape flowers at a riverside park in Naju, South Jeolla Province on a rainy Tuesday.
(Yonhap News)
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >