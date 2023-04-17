KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
DOB: March 11, 1974
Associated acts: Jaurim
Debut:1997
Biography:
Kim Yoon-ah is a singer and songwriter best known as the lead singer of the modern rock group Jaurim. She has released several solo albums and made her musical theater debut in 2015 in the Korean production of “Rebecca” the musical.
Discography (as solo artist):
Studio
Il n’y a pas d’amour heureux (2023)
The Pain of Others (full length, 2016)
315360 (full length, 2010)
Glass Mask (full length, 2004)
Shadow of Your Smile (full length, 2001)
EPs & Singles (as lead artist)
Glass (single, 2016)
Goodbye (single, 2016)
KYRIE (single, 2016)
