Kim Yoon-ah

#Artist Search l 2023-04-17

ⓒ INTERPARK Entertainment

DOB: March 11, 1974

Associated acts: Jaurim

Debut:1997


Biography:

Kim Yoon-ah is a singer and songwriter best known as the lead singer of the modern rock group Jaurim. She has released several solo albums and made her musical theater debut in 2015 in the Korean production of “Rebecca” the musical. 


Discography (as solo artist):

Studio

Il n’y a pas d’amour heureux (2023)

The Pain of Others (full length, 2016)

315360 (full length, 2010)

Glass Mask (full length, 2004)

Shadow of Your Smile (full length, 2001)


EPs & Singles (as lead artist)

Glass (single, 2016)

Goodbye (single, 2016)

KYRIE (single, 2016)

