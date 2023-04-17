2023 LOVESOME Festival





Date: April 22-23

Venue: Seoul Olympic Park





A spring music festival with books and music will be held at Seoul Olympic Park for two days from April 22. The LOVESOME Festival is based on writer Kim Ho-yeon’s smash-hit Korean novel “Inconvenient Convenience Store” and will be based on the concept of spring, music, and books. Highly acclaimed singers, including singer-songwriter Lee Juck, Soran, Lee Seung-yoon, EXO’s Baekhyun, Rakuna, ATEEZ, and the American punk rock band Misfits will be performing during the two-day event.