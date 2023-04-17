J-Hope begins military service

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
BTS’s J-Hope has begun his mandatory military service on April 18.
He is the second member of his group to enlist. The 29-year-old entered an Army boot camp in Wonju, 87 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to begin five weeks' basic training.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
