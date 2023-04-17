aespa to release new EP next month

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
2023-04-17
2023-04-17
aespa will release a brand new album in May.
The group’s 3rd EP, "My World," will drop on May 8. The quartet's last release “Girls” was in July 2022.
The upcoming EP will have six tracks and a track called “Welcome to My World” will be pre-released on May 2.
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >