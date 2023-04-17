Menu Content

aespa to release new EP next month

2023-04-17

K-POP Connection

ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa will release a brand new album in May.

The group’s 3rd EP, "My World," will drop on May 8. The quartet's last release “Girls” was in July 2022. 

The upcoming EP will have six tracks and a track called “Welcome to My World” will be pre-released on May 2. 

