BLACKPINK becomes 1st ever K-pop group to headline Coachella

Blackpink heated up the stage of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, as the first K-pop act to headline it.

The group appeared as the final performer at North America's largest music festival on Saturday (local time), and performed numerous hit songs, such as "Boombayah," "Playing With Fire," and "Lovesick Girls."

In 2019, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, but this year was the group’s first to headline it.

Meanwhile, the group set another Guinness World Record as their YouTube channel became the most viewed music channel on the platform.