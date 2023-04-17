IVE to release exclusive edition of first studio album

ⓒ YONHAP News

IVE will release an exclusive edition of its first studio album, “I’ve Ive.”

The special edition will include a 128-page photobook of the bandmates in different themes.

The group’s first studio album was released last week and sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week of sales.

With the feat, Ive has become only the 3rd K-pop girl group to sell more than one million copies in the first week following Blackpink and Aespa.