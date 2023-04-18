Reo Wilde, First foreign archery head coach

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
2023-04-17
2023-04-18
Former world No. 1 archery champion, Reo Wilde was appointed as the head coach of the South Korean national compound team this February, becoming the first-ever foreign head coach in Korean archery. During his time in the 2000s, he represented the United States and was considered one of the best archers during his time winning multiple World gold medals. While South Korea has long been an archery powerhouse sweeping the recurve podium in most competitions and dominating the sport, South Korea has not seen as much success in compound yet. Our guest for Touch Base in Seoul is the first-ever foreign archery head coach Reo Wilde himself who is now tasked with the mission to improve the Korean compound national team.
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >