Reo Wilde, First foreign archery head coach

Former world No. 1 archery champion, Reo Wilde was appointed as the head coach of the South Korean national compound team this February, becoming the first-ever foreign head coach in Korean archery. During his time in the 2000s, he represented the United States and was considered one of the best archers during his time winning multiple World gold medals. While South Korea has long been an archery powerhouse sweeping the recurve podium in most competitions and dominating the sport, South Korea has not seen as much success in compound yet. Our guest for Touch Base in Seoul is the first-ever foreign archery head coach Reo Wilde himself who is now tasked with the mission to improve the Korean compound national team.