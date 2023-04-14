Menu Content

Korean
English

About KBS
Go Top

Killing Romance (킬링 로맨스), John Wick: Chapter 4 (존 윅4)

2023-04-14

Korea24

Film critics Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry. For today’s #MovieSpotlight, Jason reviews director Lee Won-suk(이원석 감독)’s romcom ‘Killing Romance(킬링 로맨스)’ which stars Lee Ha-nee(이하늬), Lee Sun-kyun(이선균) and Gong Myung(공명).  We then discuss ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, directed by Chad Stahelski, and stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin.  

