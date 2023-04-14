Killing Romance (킬링 로맨스), John Wick: Chapter 4 (존 윅4)

KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 10th-April 17th)
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
Film critics Jason Bechervaise join Korea24’s #MovieSpotlight to discuss the latest box office releases and news from the film industry. For today’s #MovieSpotlight, Jason reviews director Lee Won-suk(이원석 감독)’s romcom ‘Killing Romance(킬링 로맨스)’ which stars Lee Ha-nee(이하늬), Lee Sun-kyun(이선균) and Gong Myung(공명). We then discuss ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, directed by Chad Stahelski, and stars Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin.
2023-04-17
2023-04-14
2023-04-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >