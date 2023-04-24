KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (April 17th-April 24th)

IVE- I AM [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





The hottest clip for this week is IVE’s winning ceremony with “I AM.” The recent comeback is the group’s first return with a full length album since their debut. The full record, “I’VE IVE” includes a total of eleven tracks, two of which (Heroine and Shine With Me) included lyrics written by members Ahn Yujin and Jang Wonyoung. Members Gaeul and Rei was said to have also written their own raps for “Kitsch”, “Hypnosis”, “NOT YOUR GIRL”, and “Next Page.” The track, “I AM” encourages lyrics of self confidence and self love while being independent.





We also would like to pay our deepest respects to ASTRO’s Moonbin and all who had loved and knew him. The K-pop industry had lost a beautiful soul, and we are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Moonbin will forever be with us through our hearts and in memory. We sincerely thank him for the years he gifted us with his beautiful craft. May Moonbin rest in peace.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTE4UytSk88