When the Camellia Blooms (4) 사람 일 두고 봐야 되는 겁니다

2023-04-24
용식: 저도요, 다이애나비가 살아온대도 임수정이 나 좋다고 덤벼도요...
Yong-sik: Me, too. Even if Princess Diana comes back alive, or actress Im Soo-jung says she likes me.
동백: 누구요?
Dong-baek: Who?
용식: 이 이 이 임수정이요.
Yong-sik: Im…Im Soo-jung.
동백: 임수정이 왜 그러겠어요?
Dong-baek: Why would Im Soo-jung say that?
용식: 어쨌든 동백씨랑 안 바꿔요.
Yong-sik: Nevertheless, I would never leave you for her.
동백: 내가 뭐 자기 건가,,,
Dong-baek: Do I belong to you or something?
용식: 사람 일 두고 봐야 되는 겁니다.
Yong-sik: You never know what will happen.
Expression of the Week
두고 보다 – idiomatic expression meaning to leave and watch; wait and see
-겁니다 – abbreviated form of 것입니다
Casual – 두고 봐야 되는 거야
>> This expression is used to indicate that when it comes to people, we won't know what the outcome will be until some time has passed.
>> It means that we can't make assumptions about the outcome based on the past or the present, so we'll have to wait and see how things turn out.
